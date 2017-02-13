Gladstone Capital Corporation’s (GLAD) Sell Rating Reiterated at National Securities

National Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. National Securities currently has a $8.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

“• Gladstone’s fiscal 1Q17 NII/share of $0.21 matched consensus estimates but fell a penny short of our estimate. NIM (net investment margin) was up to 11.00% from 10.01% Q/Q largely from other income increasing to $1.3 million from $638,000 the quarter prior.



• The sale of RBC Acquisition and equity issuance in the quarter ended 12/31/16 permitted significant deleveraging of the balance sheet with D/E dropping to 0.44x from 0.66x linked Q/Q. In our opinion this should permit strong portfolio growth through fiscal 2017 and 2018 requiring a secondary offering in fiscal 3Q18.



• GLAD has the potential to lower funding costs during fiscal 2017 as its redeemable preferred stock can be redeemed after 6/30/17. The preferred issue has a 6.75% coupon contrasted with the total effective credit facility cost (including commitment fees) of 4.47% as of fiscal 1Q17.



• Economic return (changes in NAV/share plus dividends divided by beginning of period NAV/share) should improve to 4.6% in fiscal 2017 and 11.4% in fiscal 2018 as a result of a stabilized NAV/share and stable, out-earned distributions, in our opinion.



• We are maintaining our fiscal 2017 NII/share estimate of $0.86 and our fiscal 2018 NII/share estimate of $0.88.



,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

Separately, Hilliard Lyons cut Gladstone Capital Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) traded down 0.32% on Monday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,284 shares. Gladstone Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 53.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Corporation will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In related news, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 93,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $832,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 69,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 2.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

