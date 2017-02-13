Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at National Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. National Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “• Gladstone’s fiscal 1Q17 NII/share of $0.21 matched consensus estimates but fell a penny short of our estimate. NIM (net investment margin) was up to 11.00% from 10.01% Q/Q largely from other income increasing to $1.3 million from $638,000 the quarter prior.



• The sale of RBC Acquisition and equity issuance in the quarter ended 12/31/16 permitted significant deleveraging of the balance sheet with D/E dropping to 0.44x from 0.66x linked Q/Q. In our opinion this should permit strong portfolio growth through fiscal 2017 and 2018 requiring a secondary offering in fiscal 3Q18.



• GLAD has the potential to lower funding costs during fiscal 2017 as its redeemable preferred stock can be redeemed after 6/30/17. The preferred issue has a 6.75% coupon contrasted with the total effective credit facility cost (including commitment fees) of 4.47% as of fiscal 1Q17.



• Economic return (changes in NAV/share plus dividends divided by beginning of period NAV/share) should improve to 4.6% in fiscal 2017 and 11.4% in fiscal 2018 as a result of a stabilized NAV/share and stable, out-earned distributions, in our opinion.



• We are maintaining our fiscal 2017 NII/share estimate of $0.86 and our fiscal 2018 NII/share estimate of $0.88.



“

Separately, Hilliard Lyons downgraded Gladstone Capital Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) traded down 0.42% on Monday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 207,933 shares. Gladstone Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 53.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Corporation will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In related news, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 93,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $832,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation by 133.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation by 10.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

