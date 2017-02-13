Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Outperform

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Costamare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Costamare in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Costamare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) traded up 1.50% on Monday, reaching $6.11. 213,737 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $497.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. Costamare has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm earned $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.51 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costamare will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Costamare by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costamare by 40.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Costamare by 60.0% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is an international owner of containerships. The Company provides marine transportation services by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. The Company has a fleet of approximately 70 containerships with a total capacity of over 467,000 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU), including approximately 10 newbuilds on order.

