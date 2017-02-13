Concentric Wealth Management LLC Invests $1,227,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 124.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $202,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) traded up 0.57% on Monday, hitting $134.76. 670,641 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.28 and a 12 month high of $144.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company earned $636.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.13 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. The Company’s segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company conducts its operations through Boston Properties Limited Partnership.

