American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. to Neutral

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXL. FBR & Co reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings in a research note on Monday. RBC Capital Markets raised American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America Corporation lowered American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) traded down 0.54% during trading on Monday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 197,505 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.37. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business earned $946.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.42 million. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter David Lyons bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,361 shares in the company, valued at $286,317.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 21.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components, and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), passenger cars, crossover vehicles and commercial vehicles. The Company supplies its products to automotive industry.

