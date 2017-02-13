Instinet started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) in a report released on Monday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) traded up 0.4101% on Monday, hitting $9.9908. 387,057 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $1.38 billion. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/13/cheetah-mobile-inc-cmcm-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-instinet.html.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc is a holding company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, variable interest entities (VIEs) and a VIE’s subsidiary are engaged in the provision of online marketing services, Internet value-added services, and Internet security services and others. The Company operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels for its customers, both of which are powered by its cloud-based data analytics engines.

