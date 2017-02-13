CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) Stake Lowered by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 77.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) traded up 1.44% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.49. 3,108,330 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,053 shares in the company, valued at $10,663,979.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,303,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,707,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

