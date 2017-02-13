Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Stake Cut by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co decreased its stake in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.2% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 34.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) traded up 1.529% during trading on Monday, reaching $97.783. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,400 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $57.28 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $99.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,369.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.02 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Caterpillar from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through its three product segments: Resource Industries, Construction Industries, and Energy & Transportation. It also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

