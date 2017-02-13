CardConnect Corp. (CCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CardConnect Corp. (NASDAQ:CCN) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CardConnect Corp. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CardConnect Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CardConnect Corp. in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on CardConnect Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company started coverage on CardConnect Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CardConnect Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of CardConnect Corp. (NASDAQ:CCN) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 73,265 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. CardConnect Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $393.89 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CardConnect Corp. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CardConnect Corp. (NASDAQ:CCN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CardConnect Corp. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CardConnect Corp. Company Profile

CardConnect Corp., formerly FinTech Acquisition Corp., is a provider of payment processing and technology solutions. The Company has developed advanced payment solutions using point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization. The Company’s small-to-midsize business offering, CardPointe, is a platform that includes a reporting and transaction management portal, which extends to a native mobile application.

