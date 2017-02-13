Canaccord Genuity Lowers ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (ZLTQ) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZLTQ. Maxim Group cut ZELTIQ Aesthetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ZELTIQ Aesthetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities restated a positive rating on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on ZELTIQ Aesthetics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ZELTIQ Aesthetics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) traded up 13.22% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.93. 4,974,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. ZELTIQ Aesthetics has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

In other ZELTIQ Aesthetics news, insider Keith J. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $350,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Foley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $2,535,120. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics during the third quarter valued at $32,088,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 142.5% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,391,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares during the period. EverPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics during the second quarter valued at $15,032,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,219,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after buying an additional 521,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 2,588.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 300,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 289,143 shares during the period.

About ZELTIQ Aesthetics

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. Its product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. It sell the CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists, and obstetrics and gynecology physicians.

