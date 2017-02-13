Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. RBC Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Instinet increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) traded up 1.44% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,633 shares. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 174.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post $1.36 EPS for the current year.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/13/axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta-research-coverage-started-at-evercore-isi.html.

In related news, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bryant sold 48,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,368,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,544 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. Its segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Company, through its Performance Coatings segment, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.