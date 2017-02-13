Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday. RBC Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Instinet upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) traded up 1.44% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,551 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 174.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post $1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bryant sold 48,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bryant sold 47,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,322,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,330 shares of company stock worth $2,982,544.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. Its segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Company, through its Performance Coatings segment, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

