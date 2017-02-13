Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (BETR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BETR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) traded down 0.540% on Monday, hitting $10.135. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,343 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.356 and a beta of 1.97.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. had a return on equity of 113.22% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company earned $68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Amplify Snack Brands, inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amplify Snack Brands, inc. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 121.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 12.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Croft Leominster Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. Company Profile

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company. The Company and its subsidiaries are focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ preference for Better-For-You (BFY) snacks. Its BFY-focused snacking platform consists of two brands: SkinnyPop and Paqui. Its anchor brand, SkinnyPop, is a BFY ready-to-eat (RTE) popcorn brand.

