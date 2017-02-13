Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (BETR) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) traded down 0.69% during trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 27,954 shares of the company traded hands. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.58 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business earned $68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.19 million. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. had a return on equity of 113.22% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amplify Snack Brands, inc. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 121.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Croft Leominster Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 12.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. Company Profile

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company. The Company and its subsidiaries are focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ preference for Better-For-You (BFY) snacks. Its BFY-focused snacking platform consists of two brands: SkinnyPop and Paqui. Its anchor brand, SkinnyPop, is a BFY ready-to-eat (RTE) popcorn brand.

