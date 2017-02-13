Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Hilliard Lyons

Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hilliard Lyons from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.83 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.95.

Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded down 3.20% on Monday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,720 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.03. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $792,218.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,582.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $407,916,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,276,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,862,000 after buying an additional 9,390,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $334,624,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $278,503,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 196.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,926,000 after buying an additional 3,755,685 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile and tablet games. The Company operates through Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision) and its subsidiaries, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard) and its subsidiaries, and Other segments.

