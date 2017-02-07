E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) VP Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,000 shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) opened at 20.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 244.76 and a beta of 1.83. E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.75 million. E.W. Scripps Company (The) had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.00%. E.W. Scripps Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that E.W. Scripps Company will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lisa A. Knutson Sells 15,000 Shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) (SSP) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/07/lisa-a-knutson-sells-15000-shares-of-e-w-scripps-company-the-ssp-stock.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark Co. dropped their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 53.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 6.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 394,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Blackstone Group L.P. raised its position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 10.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 570,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 55,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company operates through segments, including television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. It serves audiences and businesses through a portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands.

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.