Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arctic Cat Inc. (ACAT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arctic Cat Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arctic Cat, Inc. operates in a single industry segment and designs, engineers , manufactures and markets snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles under the Arctic Cat brand name, as well as related parts, garments and accessories. The company markets its products through a network of independent dealers located throughout the contiguous United States and Canada, and through distributors representing dealers in Alaska, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and other international markets. ”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arctic Cat in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Arctic Cat in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Arctic Cat from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arctic Cat from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arctic Cat from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arctic Cat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT) opened at 18.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. Arctic Cat has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company’s market cap is $242.80 million.

Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.42 million. Arctic Cat had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. Arctic Cat’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arctic Cat will post ($1.53) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/06/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-arctic-cat-inc-acat-to-strong-sell.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arctic Cat by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Arctic Cat by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Arctic Cat during the third quarter worth $154,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arctic Cat during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arctic Cat during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arctic Cat

Arctic Cat Inc (Arctic Cat) designs, engineers, manufactures and markets snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-highway vehicles (side-by-sides or ROVs), as well as related parts, garments and accessories (PG&A). The Company offers its products under the Arctic Cat and MotorFist brand names.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arctic Cat (ACAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Cat Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Cat Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.