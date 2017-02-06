Tech giants, Former Diplomats Blast Immigration Executive Order

New challenges to the immigration order now stuck in court took shape on Monday with a pair of former U.S. secretary of state claiming the Trump administration undermined national security and close to 100 tech companies from Silicon Valley argued it keeps the best minds from entering the U.S.

New powerful voices were added to a long list of foes to the order, with a legal showdown set to take place on Monday. The court-ordered suspension of Trump’s executive order has allowed those banned previously additional time to enter the U.S.

A Sunday ruling by a U.S. Court of Appeals preserved the order by a lower judge to halt the executive order temporarily. Based upon the scheduled outlined by the court, the stop would stay in place at least until Monday.

The Department of Justice said it would not move it to the Supreme Court prior to that.

On Sunday, Trump responded to the court upholding the stoppage of the order by tweeting that he instructed Homeland Security to check those people coming into the U.S. very carefully.

A spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security did not return messages immediately that sought comment on how in a practical way screening would be put into place.

Trump wrote that he could not believe a judge would put the country into such a perilous position. He added that if something were to happen he would blame the judge and the court system.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that the different polls that showed solid opposition to his executive order were all fake news. He added that people want to have extreme vetting and border security.

The upcoming days will determine the future of the executive order of the president. Both Minnesota and Washington state, which challenged the immigration ban, asked the appeals court early on Monday to maintain the suspension of the ban and lawyers from the Department of Justice must respond by 6:00 p.m.

The court at that time either will schedule a hearing or will rule if the ban should stay on hold.

On Monday, Madeline Albright and John Kerry, two former secretary of states, joined a joint statement of six pages that said the order by Trump undermines the country’s national security and would endanger troops from the U.S. in the field.

Hours earlier, a group of tech giants that included Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft and Twitter amongst others were included in legal brief of 97 companies that opposed the executive order.