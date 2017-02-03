Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $935.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $925.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $990.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Alphabet from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Aegis started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $980.00 target price for the company. Pacific Crest upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,030.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $967.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $824.34. 254,444 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $822.16 and its 200 day moving average is $801.93. The company has a market capitalization of $569.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $672.66 and a one year high of $867.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post $33.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

