Walmart Will Add 10,000 Jobs in the U.S.

Walmart, which has more employees than any other business in the U.S., announced that it will add as many as 10,000 new jobs in the U.S. during 2017.

The growth in jobs is not even 1% of the current workforce in the U.S. for Walmart, which is approximately 1.5 million. However, the announcement goes against a new trend of major retailers in brick and mortar locations, which currently are slashing their workforces and shuttering stores.

Macy’s is shuttering 68 stores and eliminating over 10,000 jobs. Sears is shuttering 150 of its Sears and Kmart locations and cutting an unknown number of employees. The Limited closed all of its locations and American Apparel will as well.

Walmart announced in 2016 that it would shutter 269 stores that were underperforming, including 154 in the U.S. that employed over 10,000 workers.

Growth in employment has come from stores online like Amazon, which last week announced it was adding 100,000 jobs in the U.S.

On Tuesday, Walmart announced that it was expanding, renovating or relocating 59 of its Walmart and Sam’s stores. Some new jobs will come from its expansion and improving of its e-commerce services.

Company plans were reiterated to make capital investment of $6.8 billion in the U.S. with remodeling and expansion of stores. It said the plans will lead to more than 24,000 temporary jobs in construction.

Walmart did not mention Donald Trump the president-elect in its statement. However, companies have come under pressure to commit to adding jobs in the U.S. ahead of the Friday inauguration.

Ford ended plans to build a plant for $1.6 billion in Mexico and said it was expanding a plant in Michigan that would add 700 jobs. Lockheed Martin, like Ford was criticized by the president-elect, announced last Friday that it was adding 1,800 jobs to its program for F-35 fighters.

Walmart, which imports a large number of its products from Mexico and China, has faced pressure on jobs in the U.S. as well. Trump has not focused his attention on Walmart like some other companies.

When Walmart made an announcement during December that it was adding 10,000 new jobs over the upcoming three years in Mexico, Trump made no criticism of the move.

At the time it made the announcement, Walmart said no jobs were being eliminated in the U.S.