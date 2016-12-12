Boeing Finalizes Deal with Iran for $17 Billion

Boeing Co, the U.S. based aircraft manufacturer, finalized its deal with Iran to sell the Islamic Republic 80 jets. The deal completed the first major sale between the company and Iran, just as there is a change in political headwinds.

Planned sales of aircraft by Boeing, based in Chicago, and Airbus Group, based in Europe, to Iran Air are amongst the transactions that are the highest profile that have been signed since powers in the West and Iran signed an nuclear accord which led to the removal of sanctions against Tehran.

Officials in the U.S. opened the door for Boeing and Airbus to begin talks with Iran in September. Now executives in the West are attempting to determine if new president-elect Donald Trump is going to step in and slow or even try to stop the approaches by many businesses that have been made already.

The deal involving Boeing was announced first back in June and sealed officially between Iran and Boeing on Sunday.

The deal has a total value of $16.5 billion based upon the list price at Boeing, which does not include discounts that are typical for such large orders.

Airbus has a deal that is similar for sales of jets to Iran, but it is still pending.

The timing of the announcement the deal had been finalized is slightly awkward given how the relations of the aerospace giant with Trump were strained a week ago when Trump criticized the cost of replacing the Air Force Once jets.

A spokesperson for Boeing did not comment on if the incoming White House administration had been informed about the Iran jet sale progress, but Boeing did say in a prepared statement that the Iran deal had a potential to sustain thousands of jobs in the U.S. and also said its willing to work with Trump on the Air Force One costs.

Boeing’s sale it Iran Air, because it involves an airline that is state-owned, require the U.S. Treasury approval as well as those of Congress and the State Department. That presents more possible obstacles to a transaction should Trump, openly critical of the Iran nuclear deal, oppose these types of commercial deals with Iran.

Officials with the transition team of Trump did not make a comment about the Iran and Boeing deal when requested.

Despite renewed wariness following the Trump win in the election, many large and small companies in the West continue to push forward with plan to reenter Iran.