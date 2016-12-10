Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Bidding to Acquire Sky

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, through 21st Century Fox has proposed the acquisition of 61% of Sky Plc a pay-TV company based in Britain, that is already does not own for a price of $14 billion, just five years following the political scandal that ended the previous bid by Murdoch.

The plan has been backed conditionally by the independent directors of Sky and would add to the strength position of James Murdoch, who is the CEO of Fox and Sky’s chairman, in the media empire of his 85-year old father.

Those familiar with this situation said that the Murdochs pounced after the vote by Britain to exit the European Union last June that sent the pound lower by almost 14% versus the U.S. dollar and the share price of Sky tumbled.

By owning Sky, Fox, whose networks on cable include FX and Fox News, would have control of a network of pay-TV that spans 22 million British, Irish, German, Italian and Austrian households.

Marrying content with distribution is becoming more and more important in the competitive media segment. Earlier in 2016, AT&T made the announcement that is was acquiring Time Warner for $85.4 billion.

Rupert Murdoch’s attempt to acquire Sky five years ago provoked an uproar by some politicians in Britain who said the deal would give the owner of the The Times and The Sun newspapers far more control than was necessary of the media in the country.

The bid finally collapsed during 2011 when the newspaper business News Corp owned by the Murdochs became entrenched in a scandal over phone hacking that created political opposition leading to a trial and to the closing of the tabloid News of the World.

On Friday, analysts said the proposal would likely experience an easier time in part due to News Corp now being separate from Fox meaning the bidding company does not own any newspapers in the UK.

In addition, analysts said the government of Britain was interested in promoting investment following the vote by the country to exit the EU and could present such a deal as a big sign of confidence in Britain.

The proposal per share of £10.75 in cash represents a premium of 36.2% over the closing price last Thursday of Sky. That values the company at approximately £18.5 billion.

Shares of Sky closed 26.5% higher on Thursday following the news while shares of Fox were off by 2.9%.