Walmart Pressured to Correct Crime Problems

Labor activists pushing Walmart to increase the retailers minimum wage have now found another target to focus on. They are pressuring the retailer behemoth to improve the security at all its stores as well as parking lots across the country.

The labor group, Making Change at Walmart, supported by United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, will begin television advertisements during this week across four different media markets. The union has also been handing out fliers out to clients across 20 cities.

The demands come after an investigation that found a widespread amount of crime at the retail giant.

The organizers of the union also met with local and city officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tampa, Florida, Minneapolis, Minnesota and Dallas, Texas, encouraging them to call Walmart a public nuisance in the hope of pressuring the retailer into improving its security.

A number of police reports were analyzed from more than 12 Walmart stores that found many petty crimes committed this year, with one store likely to have some type of crime take place a minimum of once per day.

There were far more incidents that took place at Walmart as compared to its big rival Target in cities that data was obtained for both.

This puts a strain on the different police departments with these cities or towns. While Walmart has said it is working at addressing this problem, the labor activists argue it should be doing even more.

It demands that the retailer hire more police officers as well as private security guards. The union also wants Walmart stores to make their employees more visible throughout the store to help and deter theft.

Walmart says that the problem is serious to them and is working diligently to correct it. In an attempt to deter shoplifting, Walmart has moved additional employees to areas of the sales floor as well as at store exits, where receipts are often times spot-checked.

Walmart is also putting employees at areas where there are self-checkout registers, installing security monitors that are eye-level in areas of high theft and using data analytics as a way to detect returns that are fraudulent.

To lower the number of calls that go out to police, Walmart is rolling out a new program that allows the first time offender caught shoplifting below a certain dollar value to avoid being arrested if they will agree to participate in a program dedicated to theft-prevention.

At some stores where there is higher crime, the company will also hire off duty officers and officers from private security companies.