E. coli Problems at Chipotle Continue to Hurt the Burrito Maker

Chorizo has not become Chipotle’s savoir. The burrito maker might not have come out of the woods completely from its E. coli problems.

All clear from the FDA was given to Chipotle over the outbreak last year, but the burrito maker continues to struggle with convincing Wall Street its financials are now back at full health.

Chipotle shares fell by over 6% on Tuesday after founder, co-CEO and chairman Steve Ells announced during an investment conference that Barclays hosted that Chipotle was nervous related to its 2017 guidance.

Stock at Chipotle has dropped close to 25% during 2016. The burrito chain has lost close to half its value since over 60 customers across 14 states became sickened after consuming food purchased at Chipotle.

Sales plunged after the outbreak and to date have not recovered.

In the most recent quarter, the Mexican grill said that sales at same-stores, which is a metric of the health of restaurants that are opened for 13 months or longer, dropped by almost 22% from the same period one year ago.

However, Chipotle in October said when it posted its results for the third quarter that it expected sales at same stores to increase in 2017 in the higher single digits.

It is a big problem for the burrito maker if its turnaround remains in jeopardy.

The business has come under heavy pressure due to tough competition that rivals are putting on it in the sector known as fast casual dining.

Its biggest competition is coming from restaurants such as Panera as well as Qboba a rival in Tex-Mex food, which is owned by the long time restaurant chain Jack in the Box, and Moe’s Southwest Grill, which remains privately held.

McDonald’s, which used to own the Mexican grill, has turned around its own fortunes over the last year and is a formidable challenger to its customers.

Two Pizza kings Papa John’s and Domino’s have enjoyed much success of late, while Chipotle continues to stumble.

What is making things worse, Chipotle is facing a large amount of labor unrest. Close to 10,000 workers have sued the business over the allegations of wages being unpaid.

Bill Ackman an activist shareholders has targeted the burrito maker as well.