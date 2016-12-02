Breitbart Starting to Lose a Number of Advertisers

Amidst fierce criticism online, advertisers are cutting ties with online news site Breitbart News, a website that is far-right and formerly run by the top aide to Donald Trump, the U.S. president-elect.

On Wednesday, Breitbart urged readers to boycott products made by Kellogg after the company made the decision to pull its advertising from the online site earlier in the week.

The company became the latest to pull its ads, as critics have become angered by what has been described as Breitbart’s anti-Semitic, racist and sexiest content.

Other companies already have said via Twitter that they were planning to end their advertising on the site. Included in those that have confirmed were Warby Parker, the San Diego Zoo and Novo Nordisk.

Only weeks ago, AppNexus advertising company online blocked the news site from using its online tools after the company said the content on Breitbart was in violation of its rules for hate speech.

While the Kellogg’s’ issue has become a big headache for Breitbart, the practice by the company of calling out companies publicly that consumers are not in agreement with is not new.

The contentious presidential election followed by the appointment by Trump of Steve Bannon, the executive chairman at Breitbart as a member of the cabinet, made it much more difficult for businesses to avoid making any statement by taking their ads from the site, according to one advertising analyst.

A spokesperson with Kellogg said the decision by the company did not have anything to do with politics.

The spokesperson said that Kellogg regularly works with its partners in media buying to make sure ads are not appearing on sites that are not in alignment with company values.

The spokesperson added that sites were recently reviewed where ads have been placed and made the decision to discontinue its advertising with Breitbart.com.

A spokesperson for Nissan said via an email that the automaker places ads on a number of different sites to reach the maximum number of consumers possible.

Advertising, said the Nissan spokesperson, is made to increase awareness of the different products with consumers, and not to make any commentary politically.

Nissan advertising online is behaviorally targeted instead of placed on a specific number of sites. Ads that are seen on a particular site are served to readers based upon their own search patterns online.