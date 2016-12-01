Maersk Acquiring Germany-Based Hamburg Sud

A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed this week to acquire container shipping line rival Hamburg Sud based in Germany. The news helped send shares in the Denmark-based shipping company up close to 5%.

The deal highlights the push toward container shipping industry consolidation, which had battled with low rates for freight and oversupply.

It follows the announcement as well of Maersk two months ago, that it was focusing on its logistics and transport and would spin off energy operations.

Hamburg Sud, which is part of the Oetker Group, is the seventh largest container shipping line in the world and operates a total of 130 vessels that transport containers.

Soren Skou the CEO of Maersk Group and Maersk Line said that the acquisition of Hamburg Sud complements the Maersk Line and as one group, we can give customers the best of both worlds.

Hamburg Sud employs 5,950 people across over 250 offices globally. In 2015, the revenue for the company totaled $6.73 and $6.26 billion of the total was from its activities related to the container line.

Oetker Group, which is family owned and based in Germany, is involved in banking, food, beverages and of course shipping. Market participants speculated that the family would choose to sell its shipping container business.

Selling the shipping arm of the company after 80 years of ownership was not easy for the family, said the company’s chairman August Oetker.

The acquisition helps Maersk to increase its global trade presence especially across Latin America.

One analyst said that Hamburg Sud was a smaller and more of a niche participant making it a solid strategic fit for the Danish line.

He said this acquisition was what he described as a defensive consolidation and labeled Maersk as a buy for its stock.

In early European trading on Thursday, Maersk stock was up 3.3%.

The deal, when closed, will be Maersk’s first complete acquisition since its P&O Nedlloyd take over during 2005.

Maersk said its acquisition would be subjected to regulatory approvals and would not impact the outlook of Maersk for 2016.

Maersk said it was expecting to give additional details after all the approvals of the purchase agreement were made which is expected to take place during the early part of the second quarter next year.