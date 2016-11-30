CEO at Philip Morris Looking Towards Cigarette Phase Out

Philip Morris International, the largest international tobacco company in the world, could eventually end its cigarette sales, its CEO told the BBC Wednesday, while at the launching of IQOS an alternative product in Britain.

The IQOS, which is a smokeless cigarette and already available for sale in more than a dozen markets that include Switzerland, Italy and Japan, heats up tobacco sufficiently to produce vapor without burning the tobacco. The company has the belief that, makes the tobacco far less harmful than when in cigarettes.

Japan Tobacco International has a cigarette alternative that is also tobacco based known as Ploom Tech and this month British American Tobacco announced that it was testing one as well.

In a radio interview with the BBC, Andre Calantzopoulos said that he believed a time will come when there is a sufficient amount of alternative products that are popular to begin envisaging, hand and hand with governments, a period to phase out cigarettes.

Philip Morris, the Marlboro cigarette maker everywhere with the exception of the U.S., receives the vast majority of sales as well as profits from its traditional cigarettes, which are estimated to kill 6 million people annually around the world.

Even with the tobacco market contracting as more smokers quit, the CEO said that in 9 years there would be still over one billion smokers across the globe.

Nevertheless, the company invested more than $2 billion into products that have potentially less risk that deliver the addictive nicotine minus the deadly smoke.

The IQOS is electronic and used with mini-sized cigarettes. It is different from the popular e-cigarettes, which use a liquid that is laced with nicotine.

If a smoker switches to the electronic cigarette or another alternative that could be shown to lower health risks, this could help with overall public health, said the CEO at a healthy organization in the UK.

However, one consumer advocate group said that until there was evidence from an independent source that shows that the IQOS and products that are designed of a similar nature are significantly less harmful than normal smoking they must be regulated in a similar or almost same fashion as are cigarettes.

For a number of years, cigarette smoking has declined significantly due to health concerns and due to the banning of smoking in most public places around the globe, albeit there are a few places that continue to allow it.