FBI: Black Friday Sets New Record for Background Checks for Guns

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that a record number of background checks for guns were processed on Friday November 25, which was Black Friday. This is a possible indicator that firearm sales are higher.

This year NICS or the National Instant Criminal Background Check System processed a grand total of 185,715 transactions on November 25, which was the day after Thanksgiving, said a spokesperson for the FBI.

That number of background checks broke the forecast the FBI had made for approximately 180,000 checks as well as the previous background check record of 185,344 that was set during Black Friday of last year. The increase in background checks for Black Friday was 2%.

The results from Black Friday last week are just the start of what could be a strong holiday shopping season for firearm retailers as they attempt to coax shoppers to their establishments through offering specials deals to firearm aficionados.

This year a record of more than $3 billion in sales overall online during Black Friday was announced on Monday.

Anyone purchasing a firearm at a firearm dealer who is federally licensed must first complete a form with 16 questions and answers. The questions are related to the purchasers’ background, criminal history and drug use.

The firearms retailer then submits the form to the NICS to be processed and to determine if the firearm purchase was authorized.

However, if a background check was processed it does not mean a firearm was ultimately purchased.

For the gun industry, the modest increase in 2016 for sales of firearms has been a shot in the arm. Following an increase in industry sales during the week prior to the presidential election on November 8, major gun makers said that their inventory dropped in the double digits.

Predictions of a victory by Hillary Clinton helped to drive up sales as gun owners were stockpiling their collections fearing that there would be an increase to the restrictions on guns under a Clinton administration.

One analyst believes that one driver to the increase in overall purchases of gun or an interest in purchasing might be minorities who are anxious and have been reportedly purchasing more guns after the presidential election was won by Donald Trump.

The thought is they want to have something to protect themselves with, if there were to break out socio economic unrest or racial violence.