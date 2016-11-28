Dominos in Japan Testing Pizza Delivery with Reindeer

Companies across the globe will do just about anything today as a way to connect their company image or message to Christmas season.

That includes reindeer, yes Rudolph the one with the red nose that has been the headliner in an unknown number of televisions shows and specials throughout the years.

However, in this case the reindeer are real and if the brief Christmas time trial works out, they could be delivering pizzas for Dominos in Japan.

Before any animal lovers or animal rights activists get upset, the delivery tests by Dominos are being overseen by a number of animal trainers to ensure the best treatment possible for the reindeer. The trials are all on a driving school property.

The sleighs that are powered by reindeer will utilize a Dominos GPS tracker, which will let the customers who ordered the pizza see the delivery, via an app in real time, when the reindeer are en route to their delivery location.

According to one site on Internet, besides the Dominos attempt at connecting Santa with pizza there is also a quite practical consideration in play.

Reindeer are able to trudge through very heavy snow in conditions where typical engine powered vehicles, bicycles, mopeds or other vehicles on wheels might have great difficulty.

Dominos wants to explore every available option it has at its disposal for delivering their pizza to their customers wherever the customer may work or live.

Last March, the second largest maker of pizzas in the world tested out drones to delivery its pizzas.

Eyes will be glued to Japan and the reindeers to see if this works out for the benefit of the pizza maker. Of course, it might not seem too practical for the open spaces across the U.S. where winter climates can be diverse depending upon locations and topography.

Reindeer for example delivering in Miami does not sound all that likely.

No statements have been released by any of the high-profile animal rights groups as of yet, but those will likely come at some point in the near future.

In all likelihood, what Dominos in Japan will succeed in doing is increasing its sales in that area thanks to customers wanting to be delivered pizza by a reindeer powered sleigh, but in the long run, it will amount to nothing more than publicity for the pizza maker.