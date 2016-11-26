Black Friday Online Sales Gaining on Those of Cyber Monday

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are gaining on Cyber Monday as bonanzas for online shopping.

On Friday, Amazon.com announced that its Thanksgiving and Black Friday orders were on pace to pass the same two days for last year, due to more shopping on mobile devices and a heavy increase in the number of discounts.

While the focus of online retail used to be Cyber Monday, it is no longer about just one day of shopping online. A spokesperson for Amazon said that instead, the hunt online for deals now has become much more broader and for the entire season.

Amazon began offering its first holiday deals on November 1 and every day new discounts are posted to the site, sometimes every 5 minutes.

Due to that, retailers as well as delivery companies are gearing up for an earlier kickoff to the shopping season online, instead of on Monday when people return to work following the four-day Thanksgiving Day weekend.

That means many of the online orders are going to be packed and reaching FedEx and UPS this weekend.

One analyst for the shipping industry said that Friday and Monday are the two biggest days for shipping for the entire year and will set the tone for the remainder of the holiday shopping season.

Historically, Cyber Monday has been the biggest day for shopping the entire year at Amazon.com. However, Thanksgiving followed by Black Friday crept closer this year to catching up, said a spokesperson for the online retailer based in Seattle, Washington.

More people last year shopped online than at brick and mortar stores during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, showed data released by the National Retail Federation.

Thanksgiving has become one of the biggest days for mobile shopping at Amazon, as consumers are preferring more and more to shop with their smartphones, while visiting family, sitting at dinner or traveling.

This year, orders placed through mobile devices exceeded those on Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday from last year.

Shoppers also are projected to order more on Amazon on Black Friday that they did in 2015, said the online retailer. Amongst the items that were popular on Friday was a 7-in-1 multifunctional cooker and HD headphones.

Amazon said that shoppers purchased over 100,000 toys from midnight to 3 a.m. The e-commerce giant expanded its offering of products prior to the holiday by over 30%, which is equal to 3.6 million new products.