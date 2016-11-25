Reports Show That Shopping Online on Thanksgiving Passed $1 Billion

Online spending across the U.S. by bargain hunters surpassed the $1 billion mark by early evening on Thanksgiving according to an online firm that tracks visits to e-commerce sites.

The volume represents nearly a 14% increase over Thanksgiving 2015 and reflects a trend of moving away from the traditional shopping at brick and mortar locations.

At the beginning of the first season of holiday shopping since Donald Trump was elected president consumers in the U.S. opened their billfolds and spent more than $1.15 billion online from midnight to 5 p.m. ET Thursday, said the online research firm.

Traditionally the Friday that follows Thanksgiving, known popularly as Black Friday, started the holiday shopping season across the U.S. with retailers promoting steep discounts and reaching a profit for the year.

However, the popularity of Black Friday has started to drop due to the emergence of shopping online and deep discounts through the entire year offered by e-commerce retailers such as Amazon.com.

Stores in the U.S. open Thanksgiving Day in an attempt to boost sales in-store, while retailers have offered deals online for a number of weeks prior to cope with stiff competition in pricing and lower demand.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said the company’s online site experienced one of its best days ever. He said sales online increase by the double digits, but did not go into detail.

The holiday shopping season spans November and December and is the most crucial time of the year for retailers due to that period representing up to 40% of its sales for the full year.

Retailers attempt to attract more shoppers with steep discounting, by sometimes up to 85%.

Online discounts came earlier and were far bigger than one year ago, said a research analyst.

Research online was collected from over 21 billion visits online to more than 4,500 retail sites in the U.S. since the start of November.

One CEO of a retail chain said that Black Friday no longer represented just one day, as it has become an event that runs a number of weeks, thanks to the online presence of retailers.

According to many checks by companies during the day on Thanksgiving, store traffic was subdued in the U.S. One research firm said the stores in many areas had a steady flow of consumers, but were not overly busy.