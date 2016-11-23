No Aloe Vera Found in Aloe Vera Products in CVS and Walmart

Many Americans purchase an aloe vera gel to soothe their damaged skin, but analysts say the gel does not have any evidence of aloe vera.

Samples from aloe gel purchased at Target, CVS and Walmart that was store-brand, showed no indications of aloe vera in lab tests done at an unnamed lab.

The products listed the leaf juice aloe barbadensis, which aloe vera is also known as, as the top ingredient or the ingredient that was second largest following water.

The United States Food and Drug Administration does not approve the use of cosmetics prior to them being sold and never has levied any fine for the sale of fake aloe.

In other words, suppliers are on the honor system, even with the U.S. aloe products market alone including vitamins and drinks has increased by 11% over the last year to more than $146 million.

The three chemical markers for Aloe – acemannan, glucose and malic acid – were absent in tests for CVS, Target and Walmart products, says an international news agency that hired a lab to carry out the testing.

In three samples there was a less expensive element known as maltodextrin, which is a sugar that is used at times to imitate aloe.

Gel sold at Walgreens, another retailer, contained malic acid, which is one marker for aloe, but not the two others.

Those results, with one marker, cannot confirm or cannot rule out the presence of any aloe vera.

Target Corp did not make a comment when asked. Spokespeople from CVS, Walgreens and Walmart said that their suppliers had confirmed to all of them that the products that were selling were authentic. Between the four retailers, they have 23,000 locations.

The lab that carried out the testing requested to have anonymity, as it did not want to hurt its different business relationships.

Fruit of the Earth, which is based in Texas, said it made its gels for Walmart, Walgreens and Target. The company said its supplier of aloe is Concentrated Aloe Corporation based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

The techniques used in the tests are known as nuclear magnetic resonance. It found additives like maltodextrin as well as other ingredients such as triethanolamine, which is an emulsifier.

In all these samples, lactic acid, which is a component that gives an indication of degraded aloe vera, did not show up.