Dr Pepper Snapple Acquiring Bai Brands at a Price of $1.7 Billion

On Tuesday, Dr Pepper Snapple announced that it would acquire Bai Brands an antioxidant beverages maker for cash in the amount of $1.7 billion. This is just the most recent example of a maker of soft drinks investing in products perceived to be much healthier.

The price of purchase includes a $400 million tax benefit, said the company, which already holds a stake of approximately 3% in Bai.

Bai means pure in Mandarin and the company sweetens its beverages with ingredients that are plant-based and infuses them with different antioxidants such as white tea and coffee fruit.

Their drinks do not contain artificial sweeteners and have just 5 calories or 1 gram of sugar in each serving.

This deal arrives as a number of U.S. cities, including San Francisco and Chicago voted in favor of new taxes for sugary beverages in an attempt to address the health issues that have been linked to the consumption of sugar.

Dr. Pepper Snapple purchased a small stake last year in Bai for the price of $15 million. It is also one of the Allied Brands of the company, which are the healthy drink companies, it distributes through its large network.

Bai, which is based in Princeton, New Jersey, should generate close to $425 million during 2017 in net sales.

Dr Pepper Snapple is also the maker of soft drinks’ Schweppes and 7Up.

It is expected that the company will add sales of $132 million in 2017 to Dr Pepper Snapple, but reduce the company’s earnings by close to 3 cents a share because of the higher costs for marketing as well as the increased expenses for interest related to the deal’s financing.

This deal should close during the 2017 first quarter and add to the reported earnings for the company in 2018, said officials for Dr Pepper Snapple.

It was reported last month that the company was negotiating to purchase Bai Brands.

Over the past few years, consumers have changed their views of what is healthy to drink and was it not. Soft drink sales have been declining for most sugary drink makers such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

The consumer has shifted to bottled water, flavored bottled water and juices that are low in calories and do not have artificial sweeteners.