Symantec Spending $2.3 Billion to Acquire LifeLock

On Monday, Symantec announced that it would acquire LifeLock the U.S. based identity theft protection services business for a price tag of $2.3 billion.

Symantec is expecting to finance this transaction with cash and new debt of $750 million, said the company in a prepared statement. On Sunday, rumors floated around that Symantec was likely to acquire LifeLock.

The new deal will expand the consumer offering by Symantec after its Blue Coat $4.65 billion purchase in August. Blue Coat helps businesses maintain security on the Internet.

The deal would also represent a big win for Elliott Management the activist investor that has pushed LifeLock to look into its different options.

Symantec announced that its LifeLock deal should not have any material impact on next year’s financial results, and re-confirmed its 2017 and its 2018 fiscal year guidelines.

LifeLock offers a number of services like monitoring credit related applications and new account openings to alert the consumer about uses that is unauthorized of their identity.

It also is working with different governmental agencies, creditors and merchants protecting against identity theft.

LifeLock announced that as of the end of its third quarter it had over 4.4 million members, which was up 8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Through this acquisition, Symantec enhances its consumer arm, which provides antivirus protection software.

The company has shifted from what it calls more commoditized services such as selling Veritas its data storage company last January for $7.4 billion.

Symantec announced this past February an investment of $500 million from Silver Lake Partners a buyout firm that focuses on technology.

Silver Lake followed that with another investment of $500 million when the company agreed to make the Blue Coat acquisition, while Bain Capital the private equity business sold Blue Coat to Symantec made an agreement to reinvest over $750 million in the newly combined entity.

The deal for Blue Coat also made the CEO at Blue Coat, Greg Clark the new CEO at Symantec.

Symantec said there was a growing market estimated to be $10 billion for digital safety that included over 80 million consumers.

In early trading on Monday, LifeLock was up 14%, while Symantec stock remained flat.