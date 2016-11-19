Donald Trump to Pay Settlement of $25 Million in Fraud Cases

Donald Trump the new President-elect, who has bragged repeatedly that he never settles any lawsuits despite having a history of doing just that, agreed to a settlement of $25 million to end fraud cases that were pending against his now defunct real estate school Trump University.

This settlement eliminates any possibility Trump would have to appear in court to testify during his ongoing presidential transition.

It also ends three different lawsuits that filed claims against his Trump University, including a class action suit in California, which had been scheduled to go to trial in late November, a second suit from California and one filed by Eric Schneiderman the Attorney General of New York.

In a prepared statement, Alan Garten the General Counsel for the Trump Organization said that in his opinion Trump would have been the winner if a trail had taken place, but settled so the president-elect to could put complete attention to important issues the great nation of the U.S. was facing.

Schneiderman, who is a Democrat, faced stiff attacks from the president-elect since he filed the suit in 2013. He said his office sued Mr. Trump for the swindling of thousands of Americans who were innocent out of millions and that the new settlement reached came despite strong resistance for years from Trump.

Today, added Schneiderman the settlement of $25 million is a huge reversal by Trump and a big victory for more than 6,000 victims of the fraudulent university.

The New York AG said the $25 million settlement had included a penalty of $1 million paid to the state of New York for the violation of the education laws of the state by calling the program a university even though not offering any university degrees or any traditional form of education.

Trump however, did not admit fault with regard to the claims that his customers had been cheated.

The settlement with Trump University appears to have fit a pattern where lawyers for Trump are working to lower the number of legal entanglements he has prior to him taking office.

Last Wednesday, attorneys for Trump dropped a lawsuit that was unrelated that he had pursued in Florida against Palm Beach County.

In that suit, he complained about the air traffic from commercial airlines over his estate Mar-a-Lago.