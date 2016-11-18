Volkswagen Cutting Up to 30,000 Jobs by 2020

German automaker Volkswagen and powerful labor unions have agreed to eliminate 30,000 jobs at its core brand VW in exchange for avoiding forced layoffs until 2025 in Germany. This compromise leaves the profitability at the carmaker still lagging behind its rivals.

On Friday, the company announced the turnaround plan that will lead to over €3.7 billion or $3.9 billion in efficiency gains annually and lift the operating margins at VW brand to 4% by the start of 2020 from its expected 2% in 2016.

The target remains less than rival carmakers in Europe such as Peugeot Citroen and Renault, which are targeting operating margins of 6% for 2021.

Volkswagen, which is the largest automaker in Europe, is attempting to increase savings at its largest business in Germany its home base where costs remain high.

It also must find billions of new euros to pay for fines as well as settlements that stem from its cheating scandal related to emissions and fund its strategic shift over to self-drive and electric cars.

Labor leaders at VW said that management agreed to avoid forced layoffs until 2025 in Germany, which is a step that clears the way to cutting over 23,000 jobs through early retirement, buyouts and the reduction of part time employees.

Jobs are to be also cut in Argentina, Brazil and North America said VW, without any specifics. Close to 114,000 workers at VW work in its home base of Germany.

The leaders of labor agreed to these cuts as an exchange for the pledge by management to create 9,000 new jobs for the area of its electric car division mainly within factories located in Germany.

Investors and analysts welcome the new announced deal sending VW shares up over 2% in early trading on the DAX in Frankfurt.

TCI a hedge fund, which has criticized management at VW, said it appeared the deal was a good one for all involved provided it would stick.

Labor leaders said they were pleased with the deal’s outcome.

Volkswagen will be building its electric cars at factories it has in Wolfsburg and Zwickau.

The electric motors are to be built in its Kassel factories and VW is starting production and development of battery cells in Salzgitter.

The automaker is also building battery packs to be used for its hybrid and electric cars at its Braunschweig plant.