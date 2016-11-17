Walmart Beats the Street on Earnings, Revenue Comes Up Short

On Thursday, the largest retailer in the world topped expectations for earnings on Wall Street during the just ended quarter, and raised the lower end of its guidance for the full year.

While revenue at Walmart did have another gain this quarter, sales came up short of what was expected by Wall Street as headwinds from foreign exchange weighed hard and it posted a miss on growth of comparable sales domestically.

Shares of Walmart were down by over 2.7% during trading before the opening bell on Thursday.

Walmart announced that its earnings were 98 cents per share for its fiscal third quarter that were slightly less than the 99 cents per share from the same period one year ago.

Sales for the period reached $118.2 billion, which was an increase of 0.7% over the same period one year ago. Analysts were expecting sales to reach $118.7 billion.

Comparable sales in the U.S. ended just short of Wall Street expectations with growth of 1.2%. Wall Street was expecting an increase of 1.3%.

Traffic at the retailer was up for another quarter making it the eighth straight quarter of increases.

Digital sales at Walmart, which have been soft, increased during the just ended three-month period, growing by 20.5% excluding any swings in currency. Recently purchased Jet.com had six weeks that were included in that quarter that just ended.

Results at Walmart included the Jet.com operating impact for 50% of the quarter, along with the costs of transactions related to the acquisition of $3.3 billion.

Both factors were expected initially to take place during the fourth quarter. At the same time, food deflation hit revenue during the quarter. Grocery accounts for close to half of the overall sales at Walmart.

Walmart increased its lower end of the earnings guidance for the full year to between $4.20 and $4.35 per share.

That is in comparison to between $4.15 and $4.35 previously. The figure excludes a noncash gain of 14 cents from its sales of Yihaodian a website in China to JD.com during the second quarter.

In its business overseas, 10 of 11 markets where Walmart is located posted positive results for comparable sales, with China one of them.

The UK market, which remained highly competitive, continued to be difficult. International sales overall were down 4.8%, but increased by 2.4% when currency fluctuations were adjusted.