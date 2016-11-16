Target Results Beat the Street, Increases Forecast

Target Corp has raised its same-stores sales outlook for the holiday shopping season as the big retailer posted results that were better than had been expected during the just completed quarter, helped by higher sales online and shopping for back-to-school.

Target has struggled in an attempt to find a strategy for e-commerce that would compete with rivals such as Walmart and Amazon.com.

Growth digitally decelerated for two straight quarters as it slowed to 16% for the second quarter. However, it increased to 26% for the third quarter that ended during October.

CEO Brian Cornell announced that the company during the October ending quarter has improvement in store traffic and its sales trends that were helped by more market share and a strong performance for back to school that was unexpected.

For its year, Target is now expecting its adjusted earnings per share to be between $5.10 and $5.30 in comparison to its prior guidance of between $4.80 and $5.10.

The difference in the two ranges is a reflection of losses for early debt retirement and a slight benefit from its resolution of matter dealing with income tax, said the company in a prepared statement released with its results.

Nevertheless, the guidance increase remained below the original full year forecast for earnings by Target of between $5.20 and $5.40 per share.

These results come as the retailer is attempting to correct its grocery business that generates almost $18.5 billion in sales annually.

The U.S. this year is set to post the longest period for dropping food prices in over 50 years, which has been a big boon for shoppers but a strain financially for farmers and supermarkets.

This trend has been fueled by extra supplies of meat, grains, dairy products as well as other staples and a lesser demand for most of the same products from China as well as other countries due to the dollar being strong.

Overall for the quarter ending in October, Target posted $608 million in earnings equal to $1.06 per share, which was up from the same period one year ago of $549 million equal to 87 cents per share.

Eliminating special items, profit per share increased from 86 cents per share to $1.04 per share. The company’s guidance for earnings was between 75 cents and 95 cents.

Sales were down to $16.44 billion a drop of 6.7% from its $17.6 billion from the same period one year ago, which reflected its sales to CVS Health of its in-store pharmacy business.

Analysts were expecting sales of $16.3 billion for the quarter.