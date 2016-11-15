Brexit Strikes Again, easyJet to Set Up in Another EU Country

easyJet the discount air carrier based in Europe said it is planning to set up a new operating company within the European Union to ensure it maintains flight rights in the EU once Britain, the home country of the carrier, leave the group.

On Tuesday, easyJet said that it was doing this so it could secure flying rights for the 30% of its network that remains within and between states of the EU, excluding the UK.

However, Carolyn McCall the CEO at easyJet said the unit would not stop the company from maintaining its headquarters in a suburb of London known as Luton.

easyJet did not say where it will base the new operating business, but did say it expected that the move would have costs in excess of £10 million or $12.4 million over a period of two years.

Most of the cost would be from the re-registering of aircraft in the particular country where it decides to place the new operations.

easyJet has revealed its plans as it also announced on Tuesday its quarterly results for earnings.

The pretax profit of the company is its most closely watched metric for earnings. That was down by 28% ending the quarter at $615 million compared to $853 million during the same quarter one year ago.

Dragging the discounter’s numbers down were the British pound weakening following the Brexit vote to leave the EU and a number of terror attacks along with political unrest that have decreased the demand in a number of the important easyJet leisure destinations.

The discount carrier had a resilient 2016 performance facing a number of challenges including external events as well as headwinds due to foreign exchange, said the CEO.

Over the past year the company carried over 73 million passengers, to set a new record.

McCall added that the easyJet model continues to be strong at the same time the demand remains high and opportunities continue to pop up in the medium term to help grow revenue, profit as well as shareholder benefits.

Nearly half of next year’s growth will come from the UK as well as strong growth in France, Italy and Switzerland.

The airline expected growth in the double digits for key areas in Manchester, London, Venice, Amsterdam and Berlin, said the CEO.