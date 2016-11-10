AstraZeneca Tax Windfall Helps Profit Increase

Net profit at AstraZeneca climbed during its third quarter as a tax windfall that was one-off helped to offset sales that were sharply lower of the bestselling cholesterol treatment for the company after a number of inexpensive generic versions were launched in early 2016.

The pharmaceutical giants posted $1 billion in net profit for its three-month period through September 30, which was 32% higher than for the same quarter one year ago.

Revenue was down 4% ending the quarter at $5.7 billion. Analysts were expecting $731 million in net income, on revenue of just over $5.87 billion.

Astra, based in Cambridge, England, said its profit had been boosted by a payment of $453 million that related to its agreements with the tax authority in Canada and those in Sweden and the UK.

Core operating profit, which strips away certain gains or losses that are one-off, was down 2% to end the quarter at $1.7 billion.

Stripping away the effects of currency fluctuations, net profit was up 4%, revenue down 4% and its core operating profit down 13%.

Astra has been counting on a number of new drugs like Brilinta a blood thinner and Tagrisso a cancer drug so it can return the company to strong growth following years of falling or flat revenue, as old drugs that were once bestsellers see sales drop due to less expensive copycats after patent protection has been lost.

The new products helped drive growth in revenue but not sufficiently to offset a sharp drop in sales from old blockbusters like Crestor, which earlier in 2016 lost its patent protection and Nexium the heartburn medication.

Crestor sales were down 44% to just over $688 million for the just ended third quarter, while at the same time Nexium said its revenue dropped 20%.

CEO Pascal Soriot said that the recently launched medications at the company, plus a number that are still in clinical testing would increase its revenue by 2023 to over $45 billion in comparison to the 2015 figure of $25 billion

The promise was the key part in the CEO’s defense against an unsolicited as well as ultimately unsuccessful takeover by Pfizer two years ago.

Soriot said strong trajectory in growth should begin during the second quarter of 2017.

Revenues at drug companies have come under heavy pressure from governments that have become more cost conscious and health insurers.