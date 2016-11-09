Makeover to Save Costs Upsets Chocolate Bar Aficionados

Chocoholics have united over what they dubbed “Tobleronegate.” Some think it is a big plot to ruin that iconic sweet. This all came about due to the Toblerone bar being redesigned which cut off about 12% of its chocolate content while not changing the price.

Mondelez International, the maker of the iconic chocolate bar is now facing many unhappy consumers. It widened the gaps in between the triangular peaks of chocolate in two of its bars in the UK, shaving one to 150 grams from 170 grams and the other to 360 grams from 400 grams.

Toblerone on its official Facebook page said that the rising cost of its ingredients had forced the company to make changes. Sliming products down is not that uncommon of a decision taken by food manufacturers.

Companies rarely, or almost never, announce changes and leave it to consumers with keen eyes to notice any subtle difference in weight.

Whole divisions of big companies work on making products smaller while maintaining the same prices, said on economists, adding that it has become an art form and is not done just randomly.

Some of the Toblerone lovers have pointed to the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union as a possible cause for an increase in price of its ingredients.

It remains unclear whether the UK Brexit vote impacted the decision of Mondelez to shrink its chocolate bars, but some makers of food have said they would increase prices across the UK amidst a devaluation of the British sterling pound and the uncertainty over the economic future of the country.

One customer posted that Toblerone should consider making a change to its branding to go hand in hand with its redesign, adding that the new bar did not have all the letters from the word Toblerone on the different triangles, since there were not enough of them to complete the word.

The candy bar’s aficionado said that perhaps the world BREXIT could be put on the triangles so everyone who eats them going forward will know who they have to thank for the changes.

There likely will not be any additional changes by Mondelez International, as over a period of time, the complaints will become fewer and the same Toblerone lovers will continue to enjoy the chocolate bar in the same way they have done for years.