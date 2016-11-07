Ryanair Buying Shares as Record for Passengers Boosts Profit

Discount air carrier Ryanair Holdings is planning to buy back as many as €550 million euros or approximately $609 million worth of stock following record numbers of passengers during the summer helped profit for the second quarter beat estimates of analysts. The airline’s shares increased on the news.

Profit following taxes was up 8.2% to just over €912 million for the three months ending September 30, said Ryanair based in Dublin.

Analysts had predicted that earnings would be €897 million. The company kept its earnings forecast for the full year and increased its passenger target for the long term by over 10%.

CEO Michael O’ Leary said that the airline was doing extremely well during tough times as passengers are trading down to get lower fares. He added that if profits continue rising, the airline would likely continue its buybacks following the ongoing one’s completion scheduled for February.

Ryanair has attracted a number of passengers through lowering fares, increasing seat numbers and adding airports that are larger to its regular schedule, as it has battled against its competitors that are expanding.

While less expensive tickets increased the passenger tally for Ryanair by over 12% during the first six months of the year to 64.8 million, the economic uncertainty from the decision by the UK, to leave the European Union and pricing pressure have clouded its outlook.

However, by placing a number behind its plans for buyback, the company has said to its investors that this is real, said analyst in London.

Shares of the airline have increased by up to 6.3%, which is the most in over three months and cutting the loss in share value for 2016 to 13%.

Ryanair is hoping that economic uncertainty and dropping fares could help its growth, as its base of low cost allows it to take more market share through undercutting its rivals.

The company increased its passenger target for the long term saying it expects to have over 200 million customers before the start of 2024, which is up from its forecast previously of 180 million.

Still, the airline said it was cautious on its fiscal year outlook and has warned that its view of the short term might need to be reduced again.

In October, the airline finally bowed to the June vote to leave the UK by downgrading its guidance for the full year saying the depreciation of the British pound had dented its pricing more than it had originally anticipated.