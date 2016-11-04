Starbucks Corp posted quarterly results that were better than had been expected late Thursday, as its sales across the Americas region, dominated by the U.S. helped to sooth worries that the biggest seller of coffee in the world had been hit by a broader slump in restaurants.

Starbucks receives the majority of sales from the U.S., where it as well as other chains have battled competitions and grocery prices that have been unusually low.

The company however, signaled that its sales at its established cafes in the U.S. had strengthened somewhat, which outweighed disappointing outlooks for profit for its usually robust quarter that includes the holidays and its full year.

Starbucks forecast it would have a rise in the double digits for revenue during fiscal 2017. Even a rise of 10% from 2016, would top Wall Street expectations of just over $23 billion.

The coffee company also forecast earnings for 2017 of between $2.12 and $2.14 a share, and excluding certain items was short of estimates by analysts of $2.16 a share.

Same-store sales for the U.S. led region of the Americas which produces most of the revenue for Starbucks, increased 5% for the fiscal fourth quarter ending October 2, which matched estimates by analysts.

Some analysts however worry that the growth trends for Starbucks are now moving in the opposite direction, which is not good.

One analyst said that sales at same stores have cooled off due to shifting in the company’s loyalty program and a long period of aggressively increasing prices.

Kevin Johnson the COO at Starbucks told the media that sales at cafes that have been opened for 13 months or more accelerated from the previous quarter.

Although the number of clients were down again because of the recent changes by the company in the loyalty program that gives rewards based upon the amount spent as opposed to the number of transactions.

Starbucks had forecasted that a rise in the mid single digits would occur in sales at same stores during 2017.

Net income for the fiscal fourth quarter attributable to its shareholders increased to just over $801 million equal to 54 cents a share compared to $652.4 billion equal to 43 cents a share for the same quarter one year ago.

Excluding certain items, Starbucks had earnings of 56 cents a share, which beat analyst’s expectations of 55 cents a share.

Revenue increased ending the quarter at $5.7 billion compared to last year’s $4.91 billion during the same period. Analysts were expecting revenue to reach $5.68 billion.