Profit Soars for Facebook, But Concerns Over Growth Appear

Social media giant Facebook Inc is now setting a pace to reach revenue of $27 billion for 2016 and is defying the growth slowdown that usually takes place as it increases in size.

On Wednesday, Facebook said that its revenue for the third quarter skyrocketed by 56% to end the quarter at $7 billion, while its profit for the quarter close to tripled to just over $2.38 billion. The company is reaping the spoils of dominating mobile advertising.

The growth rate in the top line at Facebook is double of any other company in the U.S. with revenue that exceeds $20 billion, excluding those that grow from acquisitions, showed data taken from S&P Capital IQ.

However, Facebook did say it cannot maintain the current pace it is on. Beginning halfway through 2017, Facebook will stop showing users additional ads on their news feeds, the strategy it has used to boost revenue growth over the last two years.

Because of that, the growth in advertising will make a meaningful drop, said Dave Wehner the CFO while talking with analysts.

Facebook is now expecting a substantially smaller contribution to be made from the important factor moving ahead, he added.

He then said Facebook is expecting power growth through adding more overall users and increasing the time they are spending on the social media network. Video is this strategy’s key.

One analyst said the rate of growth at Facebook has to slow, as it is the law of big numbers, if nothing else. No one, he added was expecting Facebook to grow at a similar rate.

The stock price for Facebook was down over 7% during trading after hours due to the caution regarding growth in advertising. Facebook is also planning to spend additional monies on data centers as well as hiring new engineers beginning next year.

Growth at Facebook out does its only online advertising rival, Alphabet the Google parent company, which a week ago announced growth of 20% in its quarterly revenue.

Facebook as well as Google combined held 68% of the online advertising for the U.S. during the second quarter, which accounted for all growth, said one analyst.

When taking out those two behemoths, revenue that was generated by other companies across the U.S. in the digital advertising market contracted by 5%.

Mobile advertising represents close to half of all advertising purchased online during the first six months of 2016. Said IAB or the Interactive Advertising Bureau.