Shares at Maersk Plunge After Oil Prices and Weak Rates Hit Profit

Shares of A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S were down by 9% Wednesday in midday European trading after the oil and shipping giant based in Denmark posted a drop of 43% during the third quarter in its net profit amidst sustained low prices of oil and persistently weak freight rates.

Net profit ended the quarter at $429 million compared to $755 million for the same period one year ago, missing forecasts of analysts for $496 million. Overall revenue dropped by 9% to end the quarter at $9.17 billion compared to analyst expectations of just over $9.38 billion.

The results are only the latest sign of how the two main businesses of the company have been hit by industry pressures of recent prompting it to carry out a big transformation as it looks for growth.

The energy unit at Maersk has been struggling for close to two years because of low price of crude oil, while its business of container shipping has come under heavy pressure due to tumbling freight prices amidst a glut in capacity that prompted operators to hold price wars.

Those types of pressures have led Maersk to announce during September that it was splitting into two completely separate divisions that will focus on energy and transport.

Wednesday officials said the plan is moving along and it would give further details next month during its capital markets day.

Earnings for the third quarter at Maersk underscored the struggles of the company.

The underlying profit at the company, which strips away items that are one-off fell from $662 million from one year earlier to $426 million. It would have been even worse if the drilling operations for Maersk would not have come through with a strong performance.

The Maersk Line, which is the biggest container operator in the world according to capacity, swung during the quarter to an underlying $122 million loss from a $243 million underlying profit for the same period one year ago.

Maersk Oil had a $146 million underlying profit compared to last year’s $32 million.

The company announced that its average freight rates for containers were lower by 16% compared to last year during the same quarter while the price of oil was off by 8%.

For the complete year, Maersk had forecasted a $1 billion underlying profits compared to last year’s $3.1 billion profit, citing global economic developments and the continual low container freight prices and low oil prices.