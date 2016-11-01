Yum! Brands Completes China Spin Off Amidst Market Share Losses

Yum China is to start trading November 1 as a new separate company with the trading symbol YUMC on the NYSE, after the Yum! Brands board of directors approved its spin off in September of the China unit through issuing common stock to its shareholders in the parent company.

The company’s spin off was made public after Keith Meister a hedge fund manager who joined the Yum board in 2015 advocated that the company’s business in Asia would be served better with a strategy that was more focused to that region.

The company issued over 386 million shares that were $24.36 apiece which gave its unit in China a market valuation of $9 billion.

Yum announced that 384 million shares had been distributed in the spin off, but did not comment on the price of the stock.

Yum has struggled of late in China. Despite adding more locations, it has lost market share amidst shifting tastes of consumer, increased nationalistic sentiments and problems with scandals involving food safety.

In 2015, Yum had just less than 24% of the fast food market in China, which was down from its 2012 peak of 40%, showed data from Euromonitor research.

However, a Yum spokesperson said data from Euromonitor was out of date and that the company had 30% of the fast food market in China last year.

During the third quarter of this year, sales at same store across China dropped by 1% in comparison to expectations of analysts for an increase of 4.1%.

Yum China CEO Greg Creed cited the weaker result to a court ruling regarding the South China Sea that triggered a number of protests across China against western brands that are well known such as KFC.

One industry analyst said that KFC was facing many difficulties in the upgrading of its menu as well as its locations. By spinning off its unit in China, it could raise additional more to invest in its upgrades to the menu and the control programs for food safety.

At this time, most of the shares of Yum are held by institutional investors in the U.S. including Corvex Management, Vanguard Group and the State Street Corp.

Listing the company in New York will give it better access to the capital markets and help the company in China unit to attract investors who are locally based and willing to pay premium prices for part of the sprawling chain for fast food, which had over 7,000 outlets and over $900 million in cash.