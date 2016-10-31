General Electric and Baker Hughes Merging Gas and Oil Business

General Electric, projecting an oil price recovery, said Monday that it would merge its gas and oil business with the No. 3 provider of oilfield services Baker Hughes.

GE will have ownership of 62.5% of the new entity, which will be publicly traded and will have combined revenue that exceeds $32 billion. Shareholders of Baker Hughes will have ownership of 37.5% of the new entity.

Baker Hughes, which had a $26 billion market value as of the close of business last Friday, said its shareholders, would receive a one-time special cash dividend of $17.50 for each share from GE, which equals over $7.4 billion after this deal is closed.

Baker Hughes was planning to combine with larger rival Halliburton but that transaction was halted last May because of federal regulators opposing the deal. The deal had been valued at more than $36.4 billion when announced during November of 2014.

The combining of Baker Hughes and GE’s Oil and Gas will create the world’s second largest entity in the industry of oilfield services as far as revenue, trailing only Schlumberger.

The deal between GE and Baker arrives at a time when the producers of oil and gas in North America are starting up rigs again after coming to nearly a complete freeze of activity due to the slump in the prices of oil that started during June of 2014.

Global prices of oil have increased by over a third in 2016 and are now trading at close to $50 per barrel.

Last week GE announced that it believed the world’s oil market finally bottomed out but demand for gear the business manufactures would take a longer period to recover and probably not be on track until after June of 2017.

The GE business of oil and gas, which manufactures pumps, compressors and blowout preventers used in both exploration as well as production, represented over 14% of the total revenue for the company during 2015.

Baker Hughes is the supplier of a number of different oilfield services, technology, products and systems.

GE Oil and Gas President and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli will become the new company’s CEO. Jeffrey Immelt the CEO at GE will be the new company’s chairman while CEO of Baker Hughes Martin Craighead will be the vice chairman.

On Monday, the two companies said the deal should add over 4 cents to the per share earnings of GE by 2018 and by 2020 should add over 8 cents.