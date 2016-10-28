Xerox Reaches Settlement with Shareholder, Posts Revenue Drop

Xerox Corp has settled with Darwin Deason a shareholder granting him a number of special shares in the two businesses of the copier after its split, which clears the way for the business to complete its split before the end of the year.

The settlement was reached as Xerox posted a decline in its revenue that was bigger than had been expected but still was able to swing to post a profit amidst dropping expenses. Shares of Xerox, up more than 2.2% over the last year, were down 1.5% in trading before the market opened on Friday.

The company, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, which last January announced it would split the company into two, has struggled to increase its sales. Chief Executive Ursula Burns through a prepared statement said that the company was continuing to face challenging conditions in the market.

The Thursday agreement gives Deason 180,000 Xerox preferred shares and another 120,000 Conduent preferred shares. Conduent is the company that was specialized in business services that will spin off from the parent Xerox, said the company in one of its securities filing.

Deason sued the company earlier in October arguing his preferred shares in Xerox entitled him to an equity that was similar in the businesses that were spun off.

His lawsuit was threatening to hold the spinoff up. In January, the company said it was planning to split with one keeping its copier business and the name Xerox and the other would be named Conduent and have services businesses that were for the most part acquired during 2010 for $6 billion from Affiliated Computer Services a company based in Dallas and founded by Deason.

On Friday, Xerox said that it was on track to complete its separation by the end of 2016.

In the quarter ending during September, revenue in the services business increased by 1% to just over $2.4 billion or a drop of 2% when dealing with constant currency.

Sales in the copier hardware business were down by 9% equal to 7% in constant currency ending the quarter at $1.6 billion.

Overall, Xerox posted earnings of $181 million equal to 17 cents per share, in comparison to a $34 million loss equal to 4 cents per share for the same period one year before.

In the period of one year ago, the company posted a big charge that was related to projects in the health sector.

Excluding special items, the company posted earnings per share of 27 cents, which was in line with its own guidance of 26 cents to 27 cents per share.