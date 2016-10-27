Twitter Cutting Workforce by 9%

On Thursday, Twitter announced that it was cutting its global workforce by 9% after the microblogging service posted another quarter of slow growth in users and revenue.

In a prepared statement that announced its financial results for the third quarter, Twitter said its restructuring would focus on the reorganization of sales, marketing and partnership efforts.

Jack Dorsey the Twitter CEO said the company saw significant opportunity for more growth as it continues to improve on its core service.

He added that there is a clear plan in place and the company is making necessary changes that will ensure Twitter becomes positioned for growth over the long term.

Workforce cuts at Twitter will affect close to 350 employees. The company currently has about 3,859 employees worldwide. Twitter said the reduction would create more focus as well as efficiency to move closer to turning a profit in 2017.

For the three-month period, Twitter posted revenue reaching $616 million, which beat expectations of $605.5 million. That was the smallest gain in revenue since the company went public and its ninth consecutive quarter of dropping growth.

Twitter posted non-GAAP earnings that equaled 13 cents per share, topping the 9 cents estimated analysts. When taking into account expenses, Twitter posted 15 cents per share loss.

The company offered no guidance for its fourth quarter or its fiscal year, citing its reorganization of the sales force.

Twitter shares were up over 5% on the news during trading before the opening bell on Thursday.

Growth amongst its monthly users remains flat. The company posted over 317 million active monthly users during the just ended quarter which was up over 3% in comparison to the same quarter last year and 1.2% higher than its previous quarter.

A number of changes were introduced by Twitter to help simplify its services and to attract additional users. Earlier in 2016, Twitter installed an update to home timelines that now includes tweets users might miss while not using the service.

At the same time, Twitter launched a partnership with the NFL to air live games on Thursday night directly on the site.

For a number of weeks, Twitter was thought to be the subject of an acquisition including by companies like Google, Salesforce.com and Disney.

Last week, Marc Benioff the CEO at Salesforce.com confirmed it had backed away from an acquisition because it did not fit for them.