Revenue for Coca-Cola Beats the Street Thanks to Higher Prices

On Wednesday, Coca-Cola posted quarterly revenue that was higher than had been expected from the soft drinks and other beverages’ maker.

The results were helped by soda prices being higher and strong demand for its sports drinks and water across North America.

Coca-Cola, the largest maker of beverages in the world has been relying on higher prices, smaller packaging and premium packaging using aluminum and glass to increase margins in its developed markets amidst a slowdown in its sales.

Total sales for North America were up by 3% to end the quarter at $2.66 billion. Volume sales for its carbonated beverages like Fanta, Coca-Cola Zero and Sprite increased while those for Diet Coke were down.

Coca-Cola has built its portfolio of drinks that are non-carbonated and has offloaded the majority of the bottling business so it can cope with dropping demand in North America of carbonated beverages.

Volumes of its noncarbonated beverages, which includes juices, energy drinks and tea, were up by 2% in North America, the company’s largest market.

Recently Coca-Cola entered into a partnership with Dunkin’ Brands to launch a bottled cold coffee line of beverages for the U.S. that would be sold through Dunkin’ Donuts locations as well as convenience stores.

Six new agreements for franchising were announced by Coca-Cola with its bottlers.

Following those deals, Coca-Cola has refranchised territories accounting for close to 65% of its total bottler delivered distribution volume in the U.S.

Coke has a goal of refranchising all it territories in North America before the end of next year.

Net income at Coca-Cola that was attributable to its shareholders ended the quarter down at $1.05 billion equal to 24 cents a share, compared to last year during the same period of $1.45 billion equal to 33 cents a share.

Excluding certain items, Coke’s earnings per share reached 49 cents.

Its net operating revenue was down 7% to just over $10.62 billion, which marked the sixth consecutive quarter that that metric had declined.

Analysts were expecting that Coca-Cola’s adjusted earnings would reach 48 cents a share and that revenue would be $10.51 billion.

Shares of Coca-Cola, which kept its forecast for the rest of 2016, were higher after the earnings report by 2% in Wednesday morning premarket trading.